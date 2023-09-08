Vijay Deverakonda’s father Govardhana Rao defends his son against distributor’s claims; Deets Inside

After the stupendous success of his film Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda engaged in a philanthropic deed by sharing a portion of his earnings from the film with 100 families. The Dear Comrade actor pledged to donate Rs 1 crore from his Kushi salary to those in need. Needless to say, his gesture earned the actor a lot of praise from all corners. But the comments of distributor and producer Abhishek Nama, who worked on Vijay’s previous film, World Famous Lover, have gone on to draw huge attention.

Abhishek Nama claimed that he had incurred a loss of Rs 8 crore for distributing Vijay’s film World Famous Lover and questioned whether the losses incurred by him would also be compensated by the actor. Now, the Arjun Reddy actor’s father, Govardhana Rao, has responded to the distributor’s comments.

Vijay Deverakonda’s father Govardhana Rao reacts to World Famous Lover’s distributor Abhishek Nama

As reported by IndiaGlitz, Govardhana Rao shared that there was no connection between the box office collections of World Famous Lover and Kushi. He further elaborated that he has personally met Abhishek Nama and revealed that his son did not take a significant portion of his remuneration for World Famous Lover. Govardhana Rao added that the film’s producer, K S Rama Rao, is also aware that Vijay did not accept his entire remuneration for the project.

Vijay Deverakonda was having a not-so-good time on the box-office front with back-to-back theatrical failures. But he has made a strong resurgence with the triumphant box-office run of Kushi. Vijay’s father also emphasized that his son will work with all the other successful Telugu producers like Dil Raju, Mythri Movie Makers, and Geetha Arts but never work with Abhishek Nama again in his career.

Govardhana Rao has come to his son’s defense after the remarks made about him by Abhishek Nama. The distributor had made a comment on Vijay Deverakonda when the actor revealed that he would donate a portion of his salary to 100 families in need. Taking to his X handle, Vijay wrote, "I wanted to share my success & happiness with you. So decided to share 1 crore from my #Kushi earnings with you. 100 families will be given 1 lac each! Apply below. It would make me happy if it really helped someone."

