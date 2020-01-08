Vijay Deverakonda's Fighter to go on floors from THIS date? Find Out

The south actor Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his character in Fighter. The south film is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur.

The Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter. The film is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh. The director is known for his super hit film iSmart Shankar, starring Ram Pothineni. As per the latest news reports, the south megastar Vijay Deverakonda's film Fighter will go on floors on January 13 in Mumbai. Reports also suggest that major portions of the film Fighter will be shot in the city. The Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a high intensity action role. News reports suggest that the south superstar has undergone a lot of training for his character including training in martial arts.

The south actor Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his character. The south film Fighter is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur. The makers of the film are pitching the film as a pan Indian film. The film is expected to be a multiple lingual film. News reports on the highly anticipated film Fighter suggest that the pre-production work is going on in full swing. The crew of the film is reportedly looking out for more location for the film's shoot. Reports suggest that Janhvi Kapoor is being considered by the makers to be the film's female lead. But, there is no official word out yet.

South actress Ramya Krishnan will be seen essaying the role of Vijay Deverakonda's mother in Fighter. The south megastar will also feature in the upcoming film called World Famous Lover, where he will be seen romancing four leading ladies.

