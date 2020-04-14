Vijay Deverakonda's Fighter producer Charmme Kaur shares another BTS video with Ananya Panday; WATCH

Charmee Kaur has shared another BTS video of her with Ananya Panday from the sets of Vijay Deverakonda starrer. In the video shared on Twitter, Ananya Panday is seen dancing her heart out and it is super cute.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Fighter is one of the much-awaited films that the audience is looking forward to. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans just can't wait to catch refreshing chemistry between Vijay and Ananya for the first time on the big screen. Fighter, directed by Puri Jagannath will mark Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday's debut in South Indian film industry. The makers wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Mumbai and literally, Ananya Panday had a gala time on the sets.

Former actress and producer Charmee Kaur has shared another BTS video of her with Ananya Panday from the sets of the film. In another video shared by Charmee Kaur on twitter, Ananya Panday is seen dancing her heart out and it is super cute. In the fun and goofy TikTok video, we can see Ananya and Charmme enjoying their time on the sets and it is everything we wish to do right now amid lockdown. Clad in a crop top and pants, Ananya looks stunning while Charmme is seen in a white kurta.

Check out the video below:

In a recent interview with Mid-day, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was all praises for Vijay Deverakonda. She said, "I have yet to meet someone who is so grounded and humble despite being such a huge star. He is kind and soft spoken."

The upcoming Telugu film will be released in five different languages including Hindi. The action-drama will be jointly produced by Puri Jagannath, Charmee Kaur, and Apoorva Mehta.

