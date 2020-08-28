  1. Home
Vijay Deverakonda's film Arjun Reddy to re release in 2022 with deleted scenes?

The makers of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial have not yet made an official announcement about the film. But, the latest news reports about the film suggest that the director has stated about the film's re-release in the year 2022.
The blockbuster film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda could be re-released in the year 2022 along with the deleted scenes. The makers of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial have not yet made an official announcement about the film. But, the latest news reports about the film suggest that the director has stated about the film's re-release in the year 2022. Interestingly, the film will mark its 5th anniversary. The news of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer re-releasing in the year 2022 has got the fans and film audiences very excited. 

Furthermore, the news of the film re-releasing with deleted scenes has generated a lot of intrigue and interest among the fans and audience members. The lead star of the super hit film, Arjun Reddy enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. The actor's fans are looking forward to watching the film once again with the deleted footage. The fans are especially looking forward to seeing the deleted scenes which did not make it to the film's final cut. 

The film helmed by ace director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had previously received a thundering response from the film audiences. The box office collections of the film too were impressive. This film gave the lead star massive success and fame. Arjun Reddy also featured actress Shalini Reddy. The actress will be seen in the upcoming film Nishabdham starring Anushka Shetty.

