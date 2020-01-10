Vijay Deverakonda's film Fighter expands its budget to THIS whopping amount?

Now the latest reports on the Vijay Deverakonda starrer suggest that the makers of the film have now expanded the budget to 25 crores.

The upcoming film Fighter starring Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda was reportedly made on a budget of 15 crore. But, now the latest reports on the Vijay Deverakonda starrer suggest that the makers of the film have now expanded the budget to 25 crores. The film is Puri Jagannadh. The director is known for his film titled iSmart Shankar starring south star Ram Pothineni. The film Fighter is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur. The film Fighter will see the Dear Comrade star Vijay Deverakonda in a challenging role. The south megastar Vijay Deverakonda will also be seen in the upcoming film called World Famous Lover.

This south flick will feature the south superstar Vijay Deverakonda opposite four stunning actresses. The news reports also suggest that the upcoming south drama, Fighter could also feature Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor opposite the Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda. will reportedly produce the Hindi version of Fighter and Puri Jagannadh and Charmee are backing the south version of the flick. There is a very strong buzz in the south film industry that boxing champion Mike Tyson will be playing a key role in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer.

But, there are no confirmed reports about the boxing champion giving his nod to the role. The south megastar is also gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film called World Famous Lover. This film will hit the big screen on the eve of Valentine’s Day, February 14. The film is helmed by Kranthi Madhav.

