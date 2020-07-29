Vijay Deverakonda's Gucci slides to Allu Arjun's Ferragamo: 5 CLASSIEST shoes actors swear by to look dapper

Today, we decided to go through social media pages of South Indian actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda, and have picked best 5 looks that speak about their styling of shoes.

Talking about fashion, men are equally ruling as women in the film industry and most importantly, they are keeping up with the trends. From their workout outfits to sporting formals looks at the awards shows, male actors are making a statement into the fashion world with every passing day. A well-fitted shirt and trousers to look smart are not enough to complete any outfit. It is important to have the right shoes for every outfit. A lot of South Indian actors are known for their style statement. From Dulquer Salmaan to Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda, a lot of male actors down South have got signature style.

Let's not forget it is not only women's dream to have a closet full of shoes. Today, we decided to go through social media pages of South Indian actors and have picked best 5 looks that speak about their styling of shoes. It is all about contemporary and latest designs with a vintage twist.

Let's take a look at South Indian actors and their love for stylish shoes that we can’t stop raving about!

1. Dulquer Salmaan:

Dulquer Salmaan has got a perfect cool yet a classy statement that can make any fall for it. For one of the promotional events, DQ made a dapper appearance in a suit paired with a patterned shirt. He completed the look with tan leather oxford shoes. The actor looks super stylish and comfortable in this picture clicked by Chandan Venigella.

2. Allu Arjun:

The stylish star of Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun is rocking in this blue blazer paired with a white shirt and pants. He completed his look with sunglasses and worth Rs 50, 000 shoes by Salvatore Ferragamo.

3. Vijay Deverakonda:

For the launch event of his film, the Arjun Reddy star picked Kunal Rawal outfit that he paired with Gucci footwear worth Rs 45,000. He is one of the few actors who makes sure to dress up according to his mood and keeps it comfortable at his best. The heartthrob is known for his quirky fashion style and knows how to turn heads every time when he steps out.

4. Prithviraj Sukumaran:

‘Brogue’ which is an Irish term for Men's shoes has become one of the wardrobe-essentials. It is perfect to wear with any formal outfit and nobody better than Prithviraj Sukumaran can carry it in the most stylish way. Well, black and brown can be styled with anything and Prithviraj is totally making a statement in this suave look.

5. Naga Chaitanya:

Naga Chaitanya is always keeping up with the trends and has got a very classy sense of style. The popular Tollywood star for one of the events Naga Chaitanya made a suave appearance but something that caught our attention on was his pair of shoes. It adds a dash of style to his semi-formal attire.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan joins hands with makers of Mahanati yet again for a period love story

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×