Vijay Deverakonda’s heartwarming gesture for elderly lady proves he is a man with a golden heart

Renowned actor Vijay Deverakonda, a man known for his integrity and sincerity, has once again proven that he walks the talk. As previously announced by the charismatic Arjun Reddy star, Vijay demonstrated his unwavering commitment on Friday evening, when he generously donated 1 crore to 100 deserving families at a success meet organized in the wake of his latest film Kushi’s release.

True to his promise, Vijay Deverakonda distributed 1 lakh rupee cheques to each of the 100 chosen families who had gathered to celebrate the film's resounding success. Sharing the heartfelt moment with his fans, Vijay took to Instagram, posting a video from the event with the caption, "#SpreadingKushi done. I feel happy and fulfilled now. I hope you all are too... and to those who I couldn’t reach this time until I am healthy and working, and making a living, I will always be doing something every year :)) Stay strong, keep moving forward, and everything will happen. My Devera Family, Full love, Your man, Vijay Deverakonda.”

In this heartwarming video, the beloved Geetha Govindam star is seen posing affectionately with each of the families. One of the many touching moments occurred when the Dear Comrade star came all the way down from the stage and posed happily with a specially-abled fan while handing over the cheque to him. At the same time, an elderly lady approached the star, overwhelmed with gratitude. Vijay, in a heartwarming display of empathy, rose up and gently held her cheeks in his palms and embraced her warmly, listening patiently to her words of thankfulness.

Vijay Deverakonda’s sweetest gestures not only reflect his dedication to his words but also his compassion, love, and affection for those he touches with his kindness.

For the unversed, On September 4, the actor attended an event in Visakhapatnam as part of Kushi celebrations. During the success celebrations of Kushi the World Famous Lover actor pledged to donate 1 crore from his remuneration of Kushi to 100 needy families. He said that he wanted to spread 'Kushi' with his fans and would donate an amount of Rs 1 lakh to 100 families.

About Kushi

Kushi hit the screens on September 1st, and it quickly gained popularity, earning favorable reviews from the audience, which translated into impressive box office earnings. In the film, the actor portrayed the character of Viplav, the husband of Samantha, who played the role of Aradhya, and their on-screen chemistry received glowing praise. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie's storyline centers around a couple who defy their parents' wishes to marry, leading to a series of misunderstandings that significantly alter the course of their lives.

At present, the actor is deeply immersed in filming his 12th and 13th projects within the Telugu film industry. For his 12th venture, he has joined forces with Gautham Tinnanuri, the director of Jersey, and the film, tentatively titled VD 12, promises to be an enthralling cop thriller. As for Vijay Deverakonda's 13th undertaking, VD 13, it is anticipated to be a captivating romantic drama in which he will be sharing the screen with the talented actress from Jersey fame, Mrunal Thakur.

