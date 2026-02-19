Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad house lights up ahead of Udaipur wedding with Rashmika Mandanna: VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna might have stayed tight-lipped about their relationship or pending wedding, but their fans have been keeping a close eye on all the updates. Hence, a video of Vijay’s Hyderabad home has gone viral online. The clip showcases his luxurious mansion all decked up for their upcoming Udaipur wedding next week. Check it out!

Vijay Deverakonda's house lit up ahead of wedding

In a week, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will become man and wife. The couple is reportedly going to tie the knot in a palace in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. Ahead of their intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, the Hyderabad luxury home of the Arjun Reddy actor has been lit up with multiple fairy lights. A viral video shows some men putting up tents and taking care of other arrangements inside the premises of Vijay’s home.

Check out the video:

A couple of days ago, the soon-to-be-weds were spotted at Mumbai airport. While the stars didn’t arrive together, they were papped around the same time at the same location. Later, an invitation card went viral, which mentioned that Vijay and Rashmika are allegedly set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026. According to the card, the celebs are also planning a wedding reception that could take place on March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad from 7 pm onwards.

The card reads, “With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. Wednesday, 04 March 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards. Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself).” Having said that, it remains unclear whether the card is linked to the actors or not.

It's a known fact that the Dear Comrade actors will be keeping the ceremony small and intimate. However, a source close to the stars told India Today that it’s going to be a very small guest list. “No phones will be allowed. Even the team capturing the wedding has signed the non-disclosure agreement,” revealed the insider.

For more updates on Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth: Inside soon-to-wed couple’s reported Rs 133 cr combined fortune