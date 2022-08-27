Vijay Deverakonda's irresistible physique as he goes shirtless for a video deserves your attention

Vijay Deverakonda's highly anticipated film, Liger has released in cinemas and it is getting negative reviews on social media. However, Vijay Deverakonda's jaw-dropping transformation for Liger is the highlight. His efforts to get into the skin of the character is pretty evident. The fans are mighty impressed with the actor's screen presence.

But did you know Vijay got this strapping hot look in shape within 3 weeks with the help of his trainer Kuldep Sethi? Here's a look at Vijay Deverakonda's throwback workout video that shows him pushing physical limits. One can see, VD is practicing postures and flaunting his hot bod. While the film has subsequently been able to gain hardly decent reviews, Vijay's performance comes as the best takeaway from the film.

Here's a snippet from Pinkvilla's Liger review: Liger (Vijay Deverakonda) is a natural MMA fighter who stammers a lot. Stammering is his only handicap. Otherwise, he is a born genius who doesn't need much training in anything. He is so gifted that he doesn't have to do the fighting in the MMA ring to become a world champion; he can do it at a place of his choice. Vijay Deverakonda is measured and earnest. Kudos to him for playing someone with a handicap. His physical transformation is splendid.

