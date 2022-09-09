Vijay Deverakonda's Jana Gana Mana with Puri Jagannadh shelved? Here's what Charmme Kaur has to say

Post the colossal failure of Liger, there have been rumours that Vijay Deverakonda's next with Puri Jagannadh titled Jana Gana Mana is off the cards. Speculations are rife that Jana Gana Mana has been shelved because of the Liger's debacle. While the rumors took the internet by storm, now the producer Charmme Kaur reacted to the rumors and said 'RIP'

Charmme Kaur, co-producer of Liger and JGM, took to Twitter and dismissed the rumours. She tweeted, "Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of. Meanwhile, RIP rumours." Although she hasn't mentioned Jana Gana Mana, it is said that she was definitely indicating it.

