Vijay Deverakonda's Jana Gana Mana with Puri Jagannadh shelved? Here's what Charmme Kaur has to say
While the rumors of Jana Gana Mana being shelved took the internet by storm, now the producer Charmme Kaur reacted to the rumors and said 'RIP'
Post the colossal failure of Liger, there have been rumours that Vijay Deverakonda's next with Puri Jagannadh titled Jana Gana Mana is off the cards. Speculations are rife that Jana Gana Mana has been shelved because of the Liger's debacle. While the rumors took the internet by storm, now the producer Charmme Kaur reacted to the rumors and said 'RIP'
Charmme Kaur, co-producer of Liger and JGM, took to Twitter and dismissed the rumours. She tweeted, "Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of. Meanwhile, RIP rumours." Although she hasn't mentioned Jana Gana Mana, it is said that she was definitely indicating it.
Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh have taken a short break from social media. Sharing her decision, she wrote on Twitter, "Chill guys! Just taking a break ( from social media ) @PuriConnects will bounce back Bigger and Better... until then, Live and let Live."
Vijay Deverakonda's Liger was released in theatres on August 25, 2022, in five languages. The film ended up as a disaster at the box office.
Coming to Jana Gana Mana, it is a fictional film and will have action sequences like URI and similar flicks. Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the role of an army officer in the film. Pooja Hegde is the female lead. Jana Gana Mana will be produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh.
The action entertainer is a pan-India film and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This adrenaline-pumping action drama is a mass entertainer set for theatrical release on August 3, 2022.