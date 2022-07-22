Vijay Deverakonda's kick-ass reply to the most fearless thing he did in his life is an absolute winner

Vijay Deverakonda is arguably one of the biggest rising stars in the South Indian film industry. His popularity got a rocket boost owing to the modern cult classic Arjun Reddy. In just a short span, the actor hugely influenced the Telugu audience with his personal life, movies, fashion statements, and off-screen antics. Vijay Deverakonda, who is known for his carefree way of speaking, has recently made everyone in the room left amazed with his kickass reply on the most fearless thing he ever did in his life.

During the trailer launch of his upcoming film Liger in Mumbai, Vijay Deverakonda was asked to say one fearless thing he ever did in his life. And his reply was 'career'. Yes, he called his career the most fearless step he ever did in life, how cool right and so apt. With no godfather or connection to the entertainment, he broke every shackle and rose to a rising star like a true hero.

Watch Vijay's epic reply here:

Dreaming to be an actor and crossing over every block with struggle and effort is an achievement and Vijay Deverakonda is one such actor who has achieved it with his sheer hard work and dedication. Today, the actor is gearing up for his first pan-Indian release Liger, which is one of the most talked about, awaited, and anticipated movie. He will be seen playing the role of a boxer and the trailer, which was released yesterday showed the journey from chaiwala to his efforts to represent India and win the MMA title.

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, one of the much-awaited pan-India films is releasing on August 25. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film marks the debut of the actor in Bollywood. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy will be seen in key roles.

