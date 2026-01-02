Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 shelved? Producer Naga Vamsi breaks silence

The 2025 film Kingdom starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The project which was tentatively titled VD12 was supposed to have a sequel since that was how the makers had aimed for the film franchise to be made. Kingdom was helmed by filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Kingdom also starred Satyadev Kancharana and Bhagyashri Borse among others in key roles.

Kingdom shelved

According to Lets Cinema, the film's producer Naga Vamsi has officially confirmed that Kingdom 2 has been shelved. The action thriller film would have seen Vijay Deverakonda reprise his role as an undercover cop. The announcement puts an end to months of speculation surrounding the project, which had generated curiosity among fans. Reportedly, Kingdom was envisioned as a high scale film project with franchise potential. Hence, the shelving of its second installment has come as a surprise to many as the first film laid the groundwork for an expanded storyline.

Vijay Deverakonda's next lineup

While Kingdom 2 will no longer be part of his lineup, Vijay Deverakonda's other projects are firmly in place. Fans now eagerly await his next project, Rowdy Janardhana, which is an intense action film and slated for a 2026 release.

About Kingdom

The story of Kingdom follows a deeply troubled police officer tasked with going undercover on a dangerous assignment that slowly blurs the line between duty and his personal life. As the investigation unfolds, the case pulls him into situations that mirror his own unresolved trauma, forcing him to confront his painful memories and long-buried demons. What begins as a professional mission soon turns into an emotional battle, where survival depends not only on cracking the case but also on facing the past that he had tried desperately to escape.

ALSO READ: Will there be 2 parts to Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom starring Vijay Deverakonda? Producer REVEALS