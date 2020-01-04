Vijay Deverakonda's lip lock scenes with Raashi Khanna in World Famous Lover sets the internet on fire

Vijay Deverakonda's lip-lock scene with Raashi Khanna in the teaser of World Famous Lover took the internet by storm.

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a lip lock scene, yet again, with Raashi Khanna in his upcoming film World Famous lover. The teaser of the film was revealed yesterday, in which Vijay Deverakonda was seen locking lips with his on-screen partner Raashi. It is well-known that this is not the first time that Vijay Deverakonda is acting in a kissing scene.

Almost all of his famous films including Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade had kissing scenes. World Famous Lover, which is directed by Kranthi Madhav, will have Raashi Khanna who is playing Vijay Deverakonda’s girlfriend Yamini, whereas Vijay Deverakonda will be playing the role of Gowtham.

During a recent interview, Raashi Khanna revealed that she’s dubbing for the first time in Telugu for World Famous Lover. Raashi was quoted as saying by Tollywood.net, “I am so glad that Kranthi Madhav chose me for this role in his directorial venture. When I read the script, I had tears in my eyes, and that happens quite rarely. I try to detach myself from the characters I have to play but certain characters get into your skin. You relate to some roles on a personal level. I guess it was quite evident on my face because my brother once asked me if I was alright.” ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda prepares to ring in the New Year with brother Anand at Dubai

