Vijay Deverakonda's 'love confession' for Samantha to Yashoda's gripping trailer: South Newswrap, October 27

South film fraternity keeps movie buffs on their toes with its latest updates and exciting statements. Many such things took place on the 27th of October also. From Samantha's upcoming film Yashoda trailer, details of Harish Kalyan's wedding, and the first look at Dileep's Bandra, many such headlines were made today as well.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen next in an upcoming film titled Yashoda, which has been highly anticipated ever since it was announced. The much-awaited trailer of the film has been released in all South languages and Hindi. Playing a surrogate in this gritty, edge-of-the-seat action thriller, Yashoda is helmed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. Vijay Deverakonda shared the trailer of Samantha's Yashoda and penned a heartfelt note. The actor wrote, "Was in love with her, when as a college kid I saw her on the big screen for the first time. Today I admire and adore her for everything she is So very happy to share with you all Samantha's new film Yashoda Trailer."

Harish Kalyan's wedding Harish Kalyan is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée, Narmada Udayakumar, and announced the same recently. The wedding will be held on October 28, 2022, at GPN Palace, the marriage hall in Thiruverkadu, Chennai. He also said the marriage is arranged.

Nani and Anjana Yelavarthy's anniversary Nani is a dotting father to his son Arjun and a caring husband to wife Anjana Yelavarthy. The lovebirds are celebrating their 10 wedding anniversary today 27th October. Marking a decade of togetherness, the Jersey star took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his lady love, along with the caption, "10 years" and a heart emoji. He even dropped a video of the couple and their little bundle of joy Arjun.

Dileep's first look from Bandra As Dileep is celebrating his birthday today, 27th October, the first look of her upcoming Malayalam film Bandra. Dropping the poster on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Dileep sir".Made under the direction of Arun Gopy, the filming of Bandra took place in Kerala’s Athirapally. Billed as an action thriller, apart from Tamannaah Bhatia and Dileep.

RRR wins prestigious award SS Rajamouli's period action drama, RRR has made a major impact on movie buffs across the world. The historical drama has added another feature to its cap. The film has been honoured with the prestigious Saturn Award in the Best International Film category.