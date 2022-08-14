Vijay Deverakonda's lungi with leather jacket look deserves attention; Makes a statement at the Liger event

Vijay Deverakonda has elevated his fashion game yet again as he opts for an unconventional look for the promotions of Liger. As we all know, VD is leaving no stone unturned to promote his first Pan-India project. He has been travelling city to city with co-star Ananya Panday, and the interesting part is, he is churning out one statement after another.

At an event in Chennai recently, VD had us on the edge of our seats again with his look in black lungi which he teamed with a basic white tee and leather jacket. He pulled off the look with great ease and swag as he teamed his outfit with cool white sneakers. Trust Vijay Deverakonda to pull off anything and everything like a pro! He is owning each aesthetic to the T but with this one, he has hit the ball out of the park.

Undoubtedly, Vijay Deverakonda makes a strong statement. Check out the look below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

In the meantime, today, for interviews with the Liger team in Hyderabad, the Arjun Reddy star opted for brown baggy pants and a matching shirt. Another eye-catching look! He styled his compy cotton co-ord set with ankle boots.

Liger is creating an immense buzz all over India. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, Liger also has Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Dharma Productions.

Liger is scheduled for theatrical release on 25 August 2022.

