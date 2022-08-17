Vijay Deverakonda's mom holds pooja for him and Ananya Panday at their Hyderabad abode ahead of Liger release

Ahead of Liger release, co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday offered prayers at the Arjun Reddy star's plush Hyderabad residence. Sharing some photos from the pooja on Twitter, he wrote, "This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like God's blessing! But Mummy feels we needed his protection :)So Poooja and sacred Bands for all of us..Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour."

Check out the pictures below: