Vijay Deverakonda's mom holds pooja for him and Ananya Panday at their Hyderabad abode ahead of Liger release

Vijay Deverakonda's mom organised a pooja for him and Ananya Panday ahead of Liger release on 25th August this year.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 17, 2022 02:13 PM IST  |  14.7K
Vijay Deverakonda's mom holds pooja for him
Vijay Deverakonda's mom holds pooja for him and Ananya Panday at their Hyderabad abode ahead of Liger release
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Ahead of Liger release, co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday offered prayers at the Arjun Reddy star's plush Hyderabad residence. Sharing some photos from the pooja on Twitter, he wrote, "This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like God's blessing! But Mummy feels we needed his protection :)So Poooja  and sacred Bands for all of us..Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour."

Check out the pictures below:

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!