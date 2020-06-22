Vijay Deverakonda's new look invites hilarious memes and you shouldn't miss it

Vijay Deverakonda shared a special message for his dad on Father's Day. However, what caught everyone's attention was on his new french beard look and long curly tresses.

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is one of those actors who quickly becomes a huge sensation amongst her die-hard fans. Be his roles in the films or his social media photos, Vijay Deverakonda grabs the limelight in every way possible. The actor recently shared a few photos of himself with his dad as he wished him on Father's Day. Vijay Deverakonda wrote on Twitter, "I am with you." Is all he says everytime to my decisions, mistakes, risks, adventures and wars I take on. The first Deverakonda - Happy Father's Day Daddy - I love you." The Arjun Reddy star also shared a special message for his dad on this special occasion. However, what caught everyone's attention was on his new french beard look and long curly tresses.

Soon after, his look called for some hilarious memes that you shouldn't miss. There are some memes on Vijay Deverakonda that will leave you in splits. One can see, the Dear Comrade star is flaunting his new french beard look in the picture and we just can’t get our eyes off his cool avatar. Amid lockdown and quarantine due to COVID-19 outbreak, Vijay has treated his fans with a new avatar.

Check out what Twitterati have to say about Vijay's new look:

Rakesh master and rakesh master lite pic.twitter.com/0WwbJzjGYP — (@Narrahemanth33) June 21, 2020

As Andhra The Dude Fans president I think that’s offensive to compare our deity to his rather Walmart version of the look pic.twitter.com/6zqYKDQx7k — Eric Cartman (@bigbonedboi) June 21, 2020

On the work front, Vijay Devarakonda will be seen opposite Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh's tentatively titled film, Fighter. For his role in the film, Vijay reportedly underwent training for martial arts. The upcoming Telugu film also stars Baahubali fame, Ramya Krishnan.

