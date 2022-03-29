Vijay Deverakonda's next with Puri Jagannadh titled 'Jana Gana Mana'; See first look & release date
Liger actor and director duo, Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are reuniting again for another exciting film. While the film was officially announced yesterday, today, the title and release date has been announced. Vijay and Puri's big-budget movie is titled 'Jana Gana Mana' and will hit the theatres on 3rd August 2023.
Jana Gana Mana will be produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh, with the screenplay, dialogue, and direction by Puri Jagannadh. The action entertainer is a Pan-India film and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This adrenaline-pumping action drama is yet another mass entertainer for the audiences.
Check out the first look of Vijay's Jana Gana Mana here:
Elated Vijay Devarakonda said, “I am supremely excited about JGM, it's one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honored to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven't done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences.”
Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda makes grand entry in chopper as Army officer for his next with Puri Jagannadh; PICS