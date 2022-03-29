Vijay Deverakonda's next with Puri Jagannadh titled 'Jana Gana Mana'; See first look & release date

Liger actor and director duo, Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are reuniting again for another exciting film. While the film was officially announced yesterday, today, the title and release date has been announced. Vijay and Puri's big-budget movie is titled 'Jana Gana Mana' and will hit the theatres on 3rd August 2023.

Jana Gana Mana will be produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh, with the screenplay, dialogue, and direction by Puri Jagannadh. The action entertainer is a Pan-India film and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This adrenaline-pumping action drama is yet another mass entertainer for the audiences.

Sharing about the movie and speaking about the excitement around it, Director Puri Jagannadh says, “I am extremely happy to unveil the announcement of our next project ‘JGM’. It feels great to collaborate again with Vijay and JGM is a strong narrative which is the ultimate action entertainer”.

Elated Vijay Devarakonda said, “I am supremely excited about JGM, it's one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honored to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven't done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences.”

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to create buzz about the film. For the announcement launch event, Vijay made a grand entry in the chopper as an army officer.