Vijay Deverakonda's oh-so-charming look in Anita Dongre ensemble proves he's got an unequivocal sense of style

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the leading men in Telugu cinema who has got an incredible sense of style. The actor has constantly managed to win over fans with his styling choices. His strong sense of style was evidently visible once again when he chose to go with a dark blue ethnic kurta set for the success meet of Baby.

The actor managed to pull off the look with complete ease. it has to be said that there is an effortlessness with which he carries all of his looks.

Vijay Deverakonda looks charming in Anita Dongre ensemble as he attends his brother Anand Deverakonda’s film Baby’s success meet

Vijay Deverakonda looks effortlessly handsome in a dark blue ethnic kurta set

Vijay Deverakonda rocked the Anita Dongre ensemble and looked like a classic movie star. The actor took to social media and shared pictures of himself from the event. After he posted the picture on Instagram, fans started commenting on his look and how much they liked it.

Other than the comments praising the actor for pulling off the look, there were also fans who expressed their love for Vijay. One fan in particular shared how much love they have for Vijay both as a person and as an actor.

The user commented, "Heyyyyy Man I'm your biggest fan..from the very 1st day I saw ur movie , I didn't skip any of them, your words , ur way of speaking.. while watching ur movie.. u have amazing talent of expressing love through words keep ur passion alive...just rock the way ur ...#rowdy we love u forever"

The comment section was also filled with fans of Vijay’s upcoming film, Kushi. They expressed their excitement about the movie, which will have him paired opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

On the professional front

Vijay seems to be entering an exciting phase in his professional career. His upcoming commitments are all exciting ventures that have him paired opposite talented actors like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Mrunal Thakur. His last few films have been disappointments in terms of both box office collection and critical response.

Hopefully, the actor will manage to fight against all of it and get a good role that will showcase him as the wonderful actor that he is.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda congratulates ‘favorites’ Prabhas, Deepika Padukone after Kalki 2898 AD’s Comic-Con debut