Vijay Deverakonda's old PHOTO with World Famous Lover Raashi Khanna will remind you of their lively chemistry

The throwback picture is adorable as both Vijay Deverakonda and Raashi Khanna look happy and are all smiles as they pose for the picture. Check out the photo.
Vijay Deverakonda's old PHOTO with World Famous Lover Raashi Khanna will remind you of their lively chemistry
The photo featuring the Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda with his co-star from the film World Famous Lover, Raashi Khanna will surely melt your hearts. The picture looks adorable as both Vijay Deverakonda and Raashi Khanna look in a happy mood. The duo is all smiles as they pose for the picture. The Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The actor's film World Famous Lover featured him alongside four leading ladies. 

One of the female leads of the Kranthi Madhav directorial was Raashi Khanna and the chemistry between the lead actor and the diva was unmissable. The film did not unfortunately did not create any magic on the silver screen. The box office collection of the film too was not up to the expectations. The film was a romance drama which featured the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda as the ultimate lover boy. The actor will star in the upcoming film called Fighter. The film will also feature Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. The film is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh. 

Check out the photo

The director is known for his blockbuster film iSmart Shankar. The pictures from the sets of Fighter from Mumbai had surfaced on social media some time back. The leading stars of Fighter look stylish in their respective sleek avatars. The fans and followers of Vijay Deverakonda are now eagerly looking forward to seeing the film on the big screen. 

Credits :instagram

