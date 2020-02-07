Vijay Deverakonda's outfit is a huge mess and we wonder, what was he thinking?

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film World Famous Lover, Vijay Deverakonda was clicked in black on black look, however, it seemed very off.

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shot to fame with Arjun Reddy is a bonafide star and has earned huge popularity among the young audience. The heartthrob can leave audience gaga over his lover boy image and more than anything, Vijay manages to grab attention with his unconventional style statements. At the trailer launch of his upcoming film World Famous Lover, Vijay Deverakonda was clicked in black on black look, however, it seemed very off. One can never go wrong with black but Vijay's this formal look with bandana looked super messy.

Vijay Deverakonda, who is compared to Bollywood star when it comes to fashion has left us to wonder what he was thinking about while picking up this look. Usually, his style statements have always struck the right chord with the young generation and fashionistas. There have been times when he has won hearts even in his simplest look at the airport but this time, the Arjun Reddy actor has disappointed us. The actor not only impresses us with his acting prowess but also has managed to turn heads with his stylish looks. His pink suit and knee short suit that he wore at 's party had grabbed everyone's attention.

What do you think about Vijay Deverakonda's this black look? Let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in World Famous Lover. The film stars Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajesh in the female lead roles. The trailer of the film was released yesterday and it was well-received on social media. The romantic drama, which will showcase four different stories, is all set to hit the screens on Valentine's Day.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

