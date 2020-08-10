Vijay Deverakonda's PHOTO from World Famous Lover brings back fond memories of the Kranthi Madhav film

Vijay Deverakonda is seen in a dapper look in the throwback photo from his film titled World Famous Lover. The still from the Kranthi Madhav film sees the south actor in a happy mood.

The southern actor Vijay Deverakonda is seen in a dapper look in the throwback photo from his film titled World Famous Lover. The still from the Kranthi Madhav film sees the south actor in a happy mood. The actor Vijay Deverakonda's film, World Famous Lover saw him romancing four stunning leading ladies Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Izabelle Leite and Catherine Tresa. The film saw the south star Vijay in a lover boy's role.

The film did not manage to strike a chord with the film audience, and the box office collections also were not up to the mark. The southern actor will be seen next in the upcoming film called Fighter. This film is helmed by ace south director Puri Jagannadh. The much-awaited drama titled Fighter will also feature the Bollywood actress Ananya Panday as the film's female lead. Some time back, the photos of the leading actors of Fighter had surfaced on social media. Both Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday looked stylish in the pictures that took social media by a storm.

The upcoming film Fighter helmed by Puri Jagannadh is one of the most anticipated films from the south film industry. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers of the south drama had to suspend the film's shoot. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.

