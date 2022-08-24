Vijay Deverakonda's promotional outfits for Liger: From traffic-stopping look in chappals to black pathani

Vijay Deverakonda's every look for the promotions of Liger proved he's game for all. His maiden Pan-India film, as we all know, is creating a lot of buzz ahead of its release. He had been touring one city per day for a month and treated with his sartorial coolness. "VD pulls anything off with ease and suave," says his stylist Harmann Kaur.

Pumped with the excitement of his film's release, the Arjun Reddy star wore outfit combinations from streetwear to royal sherwani. "With the Liger promotions, we started off with basics and looks that captured the essence of the character he is playing in Liger, and gradually moved on to different styles based on the city and nature of the event we were attending. While doing so, we made sure there was no repetition and kept things fresh and interesting," says Harmann, who has been working with Vijay Deverakonda for the past few years.

For Vijay, it is all about pushing the envelope and during Liger promotions, he tested new boundaries right from wearing Rs 199 chappal to looking charming in a black pathani. "Every look was decided by him. He is very clear with the vibe and vision he wants to execute. This kinda clarity is constructive for me as a stylist to deliver a final look. We pre-plan our looks, most of the looks ahead of time. Like I mentioned before, the brief comes from Vijay as soon as an appearance is scheduled," the stylist adds.

During his visit to Warangal, in Telangana, VD wore a black pathani suit. He opted for a black patch sleeve kurta teamed with a pair of dhoti pants by Kunal Rawal. Lace-up black boots, a gold chain and a rugged bearded look completed his traditional ensemble.

"When in Punjab, eat and dress like Punjabis." For his Liger tour in North, the Dear Comrade star wore a three-piece outfit by Anamika Khanna. He teamed a long kurta teamed with a classic embroidered Nehru jacket and dhoti. He didn't just wear the outfit but even drove the tractor wearing it.

For another promotional day, he wore an exaggerated silhouette by Manish Malhotra. He wore a lightweight jacket with leaner separates.

Scroll down to go through Vijay's boldest looks from his film Liger's promotions

When it comes to fashion, there are no rules for him. A lungi with a leather jacket or dhoti pants look with chappals, he is game for anything and everything.

Basic tee to prints, he chose a comfy way!

Describe Vijay Deverakonda's fashion sense in one word in the comment section below.

