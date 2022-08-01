Vijay Deverakonda's reaction as Charmme Kaur's dog enjoys 'Waat Laga Denge' song will melt your heart

Vijay Deverakonda's new track Waat Laga Denge has set the internet on fire. From kids to youth, everybody is enjoying and grooving to every beat of the song. Now, the latest to join the bandwagon of Waat Laga Denge madness is Charmme Kaur's Alaskan Malamute dog. Yes, she shared a video of her dog enjoying the song Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh and it's the cutest you will see today.

In the video, the dog is seen barking at the television while watching Vijay in the song. On the other side, Vijay is seen smiling adorably at the dog's reaction and singing the song. The video is super adorable and we can't get over Vijay and the dog's reaction, it will definitely melt your heart and make your Monday better with a smile on your face.

Waat Laga Denge is a tribute to the essence of his daredevil character in the film. Vijay Deverakonda has himself sung the song, which has been composed by Sunil Kashyap and penned by Liger director Puri Jagannadh.

Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role.

In the meantime, Vijay Deverakonda recently graced the ever-famous Koffee With Karan 7 couch and made headlines because of his sassy yet genuine replies on the talk show. Vijay's answer to making it big with no Godfather in the industry at the show has won hearts. He said, “It is ok to dream, even though your family may tell you to not dream so big. It’s important that they see that if I came from there and did it, anyone in the country can. When I was growing up, I saw Shah Rukh coming from Delhi or Chiranjeevi Garu, back home, coming from nothing. They gave you that glimmer of hope that this can be done. I think I need to do the same for my generation and the people that come after me, because it does help and it does show you a way. So that’s what floats my boat”.