Vijay Deverakonda's rugged avatar from this throwback PHOTO is proof of the actor's impeccable style

The Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is among the most loved actors from the film industry. The actor's film Arjun Reddy was a massive blockbuster at the box office. The film was helmed by ace director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The lead actor shot t o tremendous fame post the release of this film. Vijay Deverakonda's rugged look in this throwback picture is proof that the actor has an impeccable style sense. The actor has been spotted on various events in the past wherein he is seen flaunting his stylish looks. On the work front, the actor will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film called Fighter.

This film will also feature Bollywood actress Ananya Panday as the female lead. The gorgeous diva from Bollywood will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda for the very first time. The film Fighter is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh. The director is known for his super hit film called iSmart Shankar. The fans and followers of the Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda are very excited about the upcoming film. The actor's previous film World Famous Lover did not create any magic on the big screen. The Kranthi Madhav film featured Vijay Deverakonda opposite four stunning leading ladies.

One of the female lead's from the Vijay Deverakonda starrer was Raashi Khanna. The fans and film audiences are now eagerly looking forward to watching this film on the big screen. The photos from the film Fighter's sets in Mumbai had previously surfaced on social media platforms.

Credits :instagram

