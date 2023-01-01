Vijay Deverakonda's shirtless pic to Rashmika Mandanna's scenic view; Here's how celebs welcomed New Year 2023

The New Year, 2023 is here. The entire world welcomed the new year with joy and happiness. South celebs have gone all out this time to welcome the New Year. While many flew to foreign countries like Paris and New York for celebrations, some celebrated at their home with a party. Amid all the fun and joy, celebs didn't miss posting pics of their New Year celebration and conveying wishes to their fans. Celebs like Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Kamal Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and many others took to their social media platforms and shared pics of how they welcomed the New Year as they extended wishes to fans.

Take a look at how celebs celebrated New Year 2023 Mahesh Babu Mahesh Babu welcomed the New Year 2023 with his family in Switzerland. He along with his wife Namrata, kids Sitara, Gautam, and Shilpa Shirodkar, and others gathered to celebrate together. Extending wishes to fans, Mahesh Babu posted a pic of posing at a Christmas tree with his family and friends and wrote, "Happy New Year 2023. Sending endless love and happiness."



Ram Charan Ram Charan celebrated New Year with his family and friends. His close friend and actor Sharwanand shared a pic featuring Charan and Chiranjeevi posing together. He wrote, "Happiest Day. Happy New Year guys. Love and Light to all of us."V

Kamal Haasan Kamal Haasan shared a super cool pic of himself and proves age is just a number for him. He looks dashing in casual attire as he posted a quirky caption to extend New Year wishes. He wrote, "defying certain constants is the precursor to inventions like flying !!TAKE OFF , It will be a #happynewyear !!"

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda just took the internet by the fire with his absolutely hot pic from a pool. The actor shared a shirtless pic enjoying champagne in a pool. His good and vivacious smile will surely make hearts flutter. Despite having a not-so-good year, Vijay celebrated 2022 and welcomed 2023 with joy. He wrote, "A year where we all had moments, when we laughed hard, cried quietly, chased goals, won some, lost some :)We need to celebrate everything :) cuz that is life.Happy new year my loves. Have a great new year!"

Rashmika Mandanna Rashmika Mandanna's 2023 view is breathtaking. She posted a pic of herself clad in all-black attire relaxing at a pool table with a beautiful rainbow view in the sky. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Hello 2023".

Prithviraj Sukumaran Prithviraj Sukumaran welcomed New Year with his wife during vacation. The actor posted a pic with his wife Supriya as he wished Happy New Year. The couple look perfect and are setting major couple goals. "Thank you 2022! For the success, the happiness and the lessons! Wish you all a fantastic 2023!"