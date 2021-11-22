Vijay Deverakonda's spectacular pic riding a horse amidst Liger shoot is so fancy that we'd like to frame it

Vijay Deverakonda is clearly enjoying every bit of the work coming his way. The actor is currently in the USA for the shooting of his much-awaited film, Liger. Amidst the shoot, Vijay Deverakonda is also enjoying horse riding. Sharing a breathtaking picture of him riding the horse, VD wrote on twitter, "I love horses, I want one of my own. Soon."

Isn't he looking as dashing as ever? This picture with a beautiful landscape is worth a photo frame. Meanwhile, legend Mike Tyson's role in the film has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. The team is currently shooting for an important schedule with Tyson in Las Vegas. The atmosphere on the sets of Liger is said to be completely jovial and optimistic. The makers of the film recently released a working still and Mike Tyson can be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, Ananya Pandey and Chermme Kaur. They all seem very thrilled.

As thrilling as this picture of Vijay Deverakonda, take a look:

Riding horses.



I love horses, I want one of my own. Soon :)#Liger

In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are backing the project.

Liger has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director.

Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in the film. Liger will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Liger is in last leg of shooting and the makers are planning to release the movie in first half of 2022.