Vijay Deverakonda's stylish look to Mahesh Babu's family time in London: Best PHOTOS of the day

Social media plays a crucial place for celebs as it is a medium between them and their fans. Although South stars maintain minimal social media usage, they never miss a point to share about their personal and professional life. Today, from Nani and Mahesh Babu to Vijay Deverakonda, many celebs shared photos on their respective social media handles and they should not be missed. Take a look at the best photos of the day here: Nani shares adorable pics with family on 10th wedding anniversary

Nani, who is popularly known as the Natural Star, is a total family man to his loving wife and son, Anjana Yelavarthy, and Arjun. Today is a special day for the actor as it marks his 10th wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, the Jersey star took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his lady love, along with the caption, "10 years" and a heart emoji. He even dropped a video of the couple and their little bundle of joy Arjun. What an adorable family they make! One of the best pics on the internet today.

Mahesh Babu holidays with family in London Mahesh Babu along with his family is currently holidaying in London. Every few months, the family takes off on a vacation abroad for a few weeks and makes memories for a lifetime. Mahesh’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and posted a series of photos of their family enjoying themselves in Hyde Park, London. She captioned the photos, “London is always a good idea #HydePark #LondonDiaries.”

Vijay Deverakonda shares stylish pic Vijay Deverakonda is the most eligible hunk of the South and his latest pic is proof of it. The actor took to Instagram and shared a dashing new pic of himself, clad in brown pants and a beige t-shirt. With a simple chain around his neck, boots, and a beard, he looks super handsome and makes many women fall weak for him. This pic is from his latest trip to Dubai.

Trisha Krishnan's fun pic at Leaning Tower of Pisa Trisha Krishnan, who is basking in the success of Ponniyin Selvan I for her blockbuster performance as Kundavai, took to social media and shared a fun pic with Leaning Tower of Pisa. The actor captioned the pic, "A perfect example of human error accepted as a wonder"For the unversed, Chiyaan Vikram's quote during the promotions of the film on the Leaning Tower of Pisa gained undivided attention from every corner. He said, "Someone once said that we are appreciating a building (The Leaning Tower of Pisa) that doesn't stand straight, but we have temples today that stand and they didn't use plaster."

Keerthy Suresh gives boss lady vibes in a red pantsuit Keerthy Suresh is emerging as a fashion queen lately and her latest look is proof. The actress shared a few pics of herself in a red pantsuit, giving major boss lady vibes. She proved that pantsuits can be fun too with her vibrant look with perfect bold makeup and hair tied in a messy ponytail.

Tamannaah Bhatia defines glam in red Tamannaah Bhatia painted the internet red with her bold look in red flared pants and a corset top. She let her outfit shine with no accessories and went for red lipstick and dark eye shadow. Sharing her latest ensemble with her fans on Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia captioned the post with three siren emojis.

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu BTS pics Thalapathy Vijay will be seen next in a bilingual film titled Varisu, which is one of the most anticipated and awaited in the South. Today, the makers shared a few BTS pics from the film and they have set the internet on fire. The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Varisu is set to hit the theaters for Pongal 2023.