Vijay Deverakonda's throwback PHOTO with Izabelle Leite is all things quirky & the fans are loving it

The southern actor's throwback photo with his World Famous Lover co-star Izabelle Leite is surely winning hearts of the fans.
The southern actor Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most loved actors from the south film industry. The actor's throwback photo with his World Famous Lover co-star Izabelle Leite is all things quirky. The fans and followers of the Arjun Reddy actor are loving this throwback picture. Both the actors look happy and elated as they clicked the picture. On the work front, the south actor Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter. This film is helmed by ace south director Puri Jagannadh. The film titled Fighter sees Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

The much awaited drama Fighter will also feature Bollywood actress Ananya Panday as the female lead. Previously, the pictures of the film's leading stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday had leaked on social media. The photos featured the film Fighter's lead actors on a bike in stylish looks. Both Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday look classy in the pictures from the sets of Fighter that were leaked on social media.

In the pic: Our #Rowdy @thedeverakonda and @xoizaleite

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@vijaydeverakondafc) on

The fans and followers of the southern actor Vijay Deverakonda are eagerly looking forward to the film. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, all the filming and production work had come to a complete standstill. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to see the southern actor Vijay Deverakonda back on the big screen. The throwback photo of Vijay Deverakonda and Izabelle Leite is surely winning hearts of the fans.

