Vijay Deverakonda's throwback VIDEO of playing with a child is the cutest thing on internet right now

Vijay Deverakonda's adorable throwback picture with a child is undeniably unmissable. Check out the video of the Arjun Reddy star.

If there is one actor who is currently having a good run in his career, it is the handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda. The actor has gained immense popularity owing to his amazing performance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Arjun Reddy. He has been able to carve a niche in the world of entertainment within a very short period. Moreover, the World Famous Lover actor’s good looks have always floored the ladies and there is no second doubt about it.

Vijay is someone who enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Recently, we have come across a throwback picture of the Dear Comrade actor which is the cutest thing you will get to see on the internet right now. He is seen carrying a little child on his arms and interacting with her. He also talks to the latter’s parents. Vijay is seen wearing a black t-shirt in the video and sports a beard as usual.

Check out the throwback video of Vijay Deverakonda below:

On the work front, the actor is currently in Mumbai to shoot for his pan Indian film titled Fighter in which he has been roped in opposite the stunning diva Ananya Panday. It has been helmed by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh. A day back, both Vijay and Ananya had been spotted by the paparazzi and onlookers while taking a ride on the jetty to their shoot location. Fans are excited to see this fresh on-screen Jodi on the big screen soon.

