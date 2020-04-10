Vijay Deverakonda's unseen childhood photos are full of his innocence and cuteness; Check it out

Today, we look back at the times when he wasn’t a star but an innocent, chubby boy. These rare and unseen pictures of Vijay Deverakonda from his childhood prove that he is full of innocence and cuteness

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the biggest stars today in the South Indian film industry. The actor has earned an immense fan following not only down South but also among Hindi audience. Even before the release of his Pan-India film Fighter, Vijay Deverakonda is popular in North. He made his debut in 2011 with Ravi Babu's romantic comedy Nuvvila. However, he rose to fame with 2016 romantic comedy Pelli Choopulu, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu. Films like Arjun Reddy (2017), Mahanati (2018), Geetha Govindam (2018) among others gained recognition in the Telugu film industry.

Since then there is no looking back. The dashing actor has been winning the hearts of the audience with his powerful onscreen persona. The star has proved his mettle at the box-office. Besides being known for his lover boy onscreen image, Vijay Deverakonda is also known for his style statement. He is called as of Telugu film industry who can carry any quirky outfit with confidence and ease. However, he looks exactly the opposite in his childhood. Vijay Deverakonda's heavy bearded look is his trademark but wondered how he looked without it during his teenage days?

Today, we look back at the times when he wasn’t a star but an innocent, chubby boy. These rare and unseen pictures from his childhood prove that he is full of innocence and cuteness

Chubby and cute!

Oh, look at this innocent and studious face!

This cute looking boy in a white t-shirt is Vijay with his younger brother Anand!

Here's him with his boy gang!

Vijay Deverakonda's rare seen picture from his teenage days with brother Anand Deverakonda.

Here's the clean-shaven look of Vijay from his early teenage days!

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will see Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday making her debut in South Indian cinema. The makers of the film wrapped up the first schedule in Mumbai and will commence the next after the COVID-19 lockdown ends.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is super excited of her South debut and was all praise for Vijay Deverakonda. In a recent interview with Mid-day, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was all praises for Vijay Deverakonda. She said, "I have yet to meet someone so grounded and humble despite being such a huge star. He is kind and soft-spoken."

