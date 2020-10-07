Vijay Deverakonda's unseen perfect fam jam moment will make you miss family get togethers

One can see in the picture, VD looks dashing as ever in his long tresses as he poses with his sibling and other family members.

Looking at Vijay Deverakonda's latest unseen fam-jam moment we are missing those happy family get-togethers and how. As we all know practising social isolation during the coronavirus outbreak is one of the most important things. Well, amidst COVID-19 scare in the country, people are slowly heading towards 'unlock 4.0'. Recently, the Arjun Reddy star also hosted a small family get-together and we have got our hands on an unseen fam-jam moment. One can see in the picture, VD looks dashing as ever in his long tresses as he poses with his siblings and other family members. Before heading to Europe, the actor had a great time with his family.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently in Europe and is enjoying his time there. The Tollywood heartthrob shared a picture of him enjoying a good meal. Captioning the image on Instagram, he wrote, "Europe - my happy escape from the madness of work, escape from the abnormalcy of being an actor & most importantly my food heaven." One can see, VD posing for a picture while he enjoys his morning breakfast. However, we wonder who clicked this delightful photo of Deverakonda. Any guesses? Let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be sharing the screenspace with Bollywood actor Ananya Panday in an action-romance film titled, Fighter. The film is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and the makers have already wrapped the first schedule of the film in Mumbai.

