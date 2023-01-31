Vijay Deverakonda's unseen photo with his parents from Dubai prove they are his ultimate support and guide

Vijay Deverakonda has made a strong place for himself in the Southern film industry with movies such as Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam. The Liger star recently took off to Dubai with his parents Govardhana Rao and Madhavi. A picture-perfect fam-jam moment of the Tollywood actor from the recent vacay is doing rounds on social media. In the photograph, VD's parents can be seen holding him affectionately, while the three face the camera. This is not the first time that the star has treated his fans with such a cosy family moment on social media. All About VD12

A couple of days ago, Vijay Deverakonda's next with director Gautam Tinnanuri was launched. If the reports are to be believed, the Arjun Reddy actor will essay the role of a police officer in his next, tentatively titled VD12. If this turns out to be true, it will be the first time that VD will don a Khakhi on the big screens. The announcement poster of the movie featured a silhouette of a cop covered with a cloth on his face, along with the caption, ‘I don’t know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed.’ Sharing the announcement on Twitter, the actor wrote, "The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this." Producer S Naga Vamsi also tweeted, "We are not going to say that this is earth-shattering or MASSive or HUUUGE but this is something spectacular." Check out the picture below: