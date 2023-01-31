Vijay Deverakonda's unseen photo with his parents from Dubai prove they are his ultimate support and guide
Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda was seen spending some quality time with his parents in Dubai. Take a look at the picture.
Vijay Deverakonda has made a strong place for himself in the Southern film industry with movies such as Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam. The Liger star recently took off to Dubai with his parents Govardhana Rao and Madhavi. A picture-perfect fam-jam moment of the Tollywood actor from the recent vacay is doing rounds on social media. In the photograph, VD's parents can be seen holding him affectionately, while the three face the camera. This is not the first time that the star has treated his fans with such a cosy family moment on social media.
All About VD12
A couple of days ago, Vijay Deverakonda's next with director Gautam Tinnanuri was launched. If the reports are to be believed, the Arjun Reddy actor will essay the role of a police officer in his next, tentatively titled VD12. If this turns out to be true, it will be the first time that VD will don a Khakhi on the big screens. The announcement poster of the movie featured a silhouette of a cop covered with a cloth on his face, along with the caption, ‘I don’t know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed.’ Sharing the announcement on Twitter, the actor wrote, "The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this." Producer S Naga Vamsi also tweeted, "We are not going to say that this is earth-shattering or MASSive or HUUUGE but this is something spectacular."
The prestigious production house Sithara Entertainments has collaborated with Fortune Four Cinemas for the yet-to-be-titled drama presented by Srikara Studios. VD12 is likely to go on the floors soon.
Kushi
After Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen sharing screen space with Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the romantic entertainer, Kushi. Conceptualized and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the drama. The makers have already wrapped up the first schedule of the movie in Kashmir, However, the shoot of the film has been pushed for now, given Samantha's health condition. Kushi is expected to release this year in 2023, although an official release date is yet to be announced.
Over and above this, Vijay Deverakonda also has Liger director Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana in his kitty. Financed by Charmme Kaur in collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh, the pan-India film is slated to release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. VD is expected to be seen as an Army officer in the untitled drama.
