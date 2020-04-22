Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Fighter to feature him as a don's son? Find Out

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Arjun Reddy star's upcoming film will revolve around the story of a don and his son, which will be played by Vijay.

The south star Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the highly anticipated film, Fighter. This southern drama is helmed by iSmart Shankar's director, Puri Jagannadh. The film will feature the Dear Comrade actor opposite Ananya Panday. A few pictures from the sets of the much-awaited film Fighter went viral on social media platforms. One of the pictures which went on viral features Vijay Deverakonda on a bike along with Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday. The latest news update about the south flick Fighter states that the lead actor is essaying the role of a don's son.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Arjun Reddy star's upcoming film will revolve around the story of a don and his son, which will be played by Vijay. The film is backed by Charmme Kaur and Puri's banner. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to seeing Vijay Deverakonda's next film Fighter. The latest news update has surely generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and audience members. The south star Vijay Deverakonda last featured in the romantic saga called World Famous Lover. This film saw Vijay romance four leading ladies.

One of the divas in the film World Famous Lover was the Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna. The film did not perform well at the box office. The fans had a lot of expectations from World Famous Lover, as it would see Vijay Deverakonda as the ultimate lover boy. But, the film failed to create any magic on the silver screen.

