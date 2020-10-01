Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Fighter to feature a Taiwanese boxer?

The news reports also state that the makers of the Puri Jagannadh directorial did not wish to bring a Taiwanese boxer to India but hope to shoot at an overseas location.

The latest news update on Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Fighter states that the makers are planning to bring on board a Taiwanese boxer. The news reports further go on to mention that the makers of Fighter will resume the shoot of the film overseas. The news reports also state that the makers of the Puri Jagannadh directorial did not wish to bring a Taiwanese boxer to India but want to shoot overseas at a location where the COVID 19 pandemic is more under control.

The news reports on Vijay Deverakonda starrer state that the film will also feature the Bollywood diva Ananya Panday as the film's female lead. The news reports further go on to state that Fighter will also feature actors Ramya Krishna and . Some time back, the pictures from the sets of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer had surfaced on social media. The fans and film audiences got very excited about the film after seeing the photos.

The Arjun Reddy star enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The actor has been sharing some candid photos and videos on his Instagram account. The fans and followers of Vijay Deverakonda are thoroughly delighted to see the latest photos of the actor. The news reports about Fighter state that Vijay will be seen in a challenging role. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming flick, to see what it has to offer to the fans and audience members.

(ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda always puts his family first and this unseen latest PHOTO with brother & mother proves it)

Credits :tollywood net

Share your comment ×