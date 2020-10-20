Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Fighter to have THIS Bollywood actor in his father's role?

The latest buzz around the highly anticipated film Fighter states that the Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will be essaying the role of the lead actor's father.

The upcoming film Fighter with Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead has been headlines ever since the project was announced. The film Fighter is helmed by the ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. The director is known for his blockbuster film iSmart Shankar. The much awaited film Fighter will also feature Bollywood diva Ananya Panday as the female lead. The latest buzz around the highly anticipated film Fighter states that the Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will be essaying the role of the lead actor's father.

The news reports on the Vijay Deverakonda starrer states that Suniel Shetty will be essaying a don's character which appears in the script's flashback portion. The makers of the much awaited film have not yet revealed many details of the film. But, there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the upcoming Puri Jagannadh film will feature Suniel Shetty. The filming of the Vijay Deverakonda film had to be stopped due to the global outbreak of COVID 19.

The news reports state that the film will have an interesting story line. The fans and followers of the Telugu actor are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. The upcoming film Fighter also happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the southern film industry.

(ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Vijay Deverakonda wore a 'lungi' to visit a salon in Mumbai)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×