Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film with Mohana Krishna Indraganti to have THIS whopping budget?

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that actor Vijay Deverakonda will be collaborating with director Mohana Krishna Indraganti for an upcoming film. Now, the latest news reports state that the makers of this film are planning to producer this flick on a whopping budget of Rs 100 crores. The upcoming Mohana Krishna Indraganti directorial with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead will be backed by well-known producer Dil Raju. There is no official word out yet about the film, but there is a strong buzz that the upcoming film will be made on a big budget.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the much-awaited film called Fighter. This film is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh. The director delivered a smashing hit in the film called iSmart Shankar. The film Fighter will also feature Bollywood actress Ananya Panday as the female lead. This film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the film industry. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for this film to hit the big screen. The Puri Jagannadh directorial went on floors some time back.

But, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers of Fighter had to suspend their filming work. The film audiences along with the fans are eagerly waiting to know when the team of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer will resume their shoot. Some time back, photos from the sets of the film had surfaced on social media and the fans got very excited. The leading pair of the film, Vijay and Ananya look sleek in their respective outfits.

