Vijay Deverakonda's VD 10: Here's everything about the actor's role in Puri Jagannadh's film

Trust Puri Jagannadh to show his heroes in a never before seen avatar always, and with Vijay Deverakonda, he is set to make the audience see the best of the actor.

One of the most happening actors in the Telugu film industry, Vijay Deverakonda has kick-started shooting for his next film VD 10 with director Puri Jagannadh. The crazy project starts rolling from today in Mumbai with a formal pooja ceremony. Charmme Kaur, the co-producer of the film has clapped the soundboard for the mahurat shot for Vijay Deverakonda starrer. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and has been reportedly titled Fighter. Puri Jagannadh delivered a massive hit with his last flick iSmart Shankar and there is too much curiosity to know what's next.

Now, 's Dharma Production has joined the project as production partners for VD 10. This will be a Pan India film to be made in Hindi and all other South Indian languages. While moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to his next film World Famous Lover, all the eyes are on VD 10. The fans can't wait to know what's in the stores next. Well, Puri is a specialist in showing his heroes in never seen before manner and with Vijay, he is indeed set to explore the best out of him.

Want to know what's in the stores next with Vijay Deverakonda's VD? Here's everything we list down about his role.

Puri has taken special care about Vijay Deverakonda’s look in the film. Recently, the Arjun Reddy star went under strick 15 days training session in Bangkok. The young hero was on a strict diet to shape-up his body. He flew to Thailand to learn mixed martial arts and other fight forms for his role.

This is indeed his most challenging role for Vijay Deverakonda so far and he will be seen in a completely new avatar.

Ramya Krishnan, , Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu are the prominent cast of the film

In association with Puri Jagannadh touring Talkies and Puri connects, the film billed to an actioner will be produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Credits :Pinkvilla

