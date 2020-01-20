Vijay Deverakonda's VD10 presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Jagannadh goes on floors

Directed and produced by Puri Jagannath under Puri Connects, Vijay Deverakonda's VD 10 finally goes on floors and the photos from the muhurat have surfaced on social media.

South star Vijay Deverakonda has finally kick-started the shooting of his next with director Puri Jagannadh. After his 15-day training session for the role in Bangkok, Vijay has finally started the shooting for the film in Mumbai and the photos from the mahurat have surfaced on social media. Directed and produced by Puri Jagannath under Puri Connects banner, VD 10, which has reportedly been titled Fighter has been the talk of the town since its inception. The Hindi version of the upcoming film will be backed by 's Dharma Productions.

The shooting goes on floors in Mumbai and one can see in the photos, Vijay Deverakonda looking all happy as he poses with his mains Puri and Charmme Kaur. Meanwhile, as Pinkvilla exclusively revealed, Ananya Panday has been paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the film. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same. "Ananya Panday will romance Vijay in the film. They needed a fresh pairing and plan to release the film pan-India in several languages. They approached Ananya for the film and she really liked the concept. It's a fresh love-story which is loaded with action," a source revealed to us.

Dharma Productions Presents, Puri Connects, Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies, #VD10 #PJ37 movie launched this morning in Mumbai@TheDeverakonda @purijagan @Charmmeofficial @karanjohar @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects #VdPjShootBegins #PcFilm pic.twitter.com/DIQSkDHSiz — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Vijay's is looking forward to the release of his upcoming Telugu film, Worl Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film stars four actresses Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite.

