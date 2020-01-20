Vijay Deverakonda's VD10 presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Jagannadh goes on floors

Directed and produced by Puri Jagannath under Puri Connects, Vijay Deverakonda's VD 10 finally goes on floors and the photos from the muhurat have surfaced on social media.
7385 reads Mumbai
Vijay Deverakonda's VD10 presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Jagannadh goes on floors Vijay Deverakonda's VD10 presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Jagannadh goes on floors
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South star Vijay Deverakonda has finally kick-started the shooting of his next with director Puri Jagannadh. After his 15-day training session for the role in Bangkok, Vijay has finally started the shooting for the film in Mumbai and the photos from the mahurat have surfaced on social media. Directed and produced by Puri Jagannath under Puri Connects banner, VD 10, which has reportedly been titled Fighter has been the talk of the town since its inception. The Hindi version of the upcoming film will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The shooting goes on floors in Mumbai and one can see in the photos, Vijay Deverakonda looking all happy as he poses with his mains Puri and Charmme Kaur. Meanwhile, as Pinkvilla exclusively revealed, Ananya Panday has been paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the film. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same. "Ananya Panday will romance Vijay in the film. They needed a fresh pairing and plan to release the film pan-India in several languages. They approached Ananya for the film and she really liked the concept. It's a fresh love-story which is loaded with action," a source revealed to us.

Also Read: Photos: Vijay Deverakonda spotted at Mumbai airport as he returns from Bangkok post his training for Fighter 

Meanwhile, Vijay's is looking forward to the release of his upcoming Telugu film, Worl Famous Lover.  Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film stars four actresses Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite.

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement