Vijay Deverakonda's VD10 presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Jagannadh goes on floors
South star Vijay Deverakonda has finally kick-started the shooting of his next with director Puri Jagannadh. After his 15-day training session for the role in Bangkok, Vijay has finally started the shooting for the film in Mumbai and the photos from the mahurat have surfaced on social media. Directed and produced by Puri Jagannath under Puri Connects banner, VD 10, which has reportedly been titled Fighter has been the talk of the town since its inception. The Hindi version of the upcoming film will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Dharma Productions Presents, Puri Connects, Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies, #VD10 #PJ37 movie launched this morning in Mumbai@TheDeverakonda @purijagan @Charmmeofficial @karanjohar @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects #VdPjShootBegins #PcFilm pic.twitter.com/DIQSkDHSiz
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 20, 2020
To new beginnings
Shoot begins in mumbai from today @TheDeverakonda @purijagan @karanjohar @PuriConnects @DharmaMovies #VD10 #PJ37 #PCfilm #PanIndia pic.twitter.com/g8MOAk9EQY
— Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) January 20, 2020
Also Read: Photos: Vijay Deverakonda spotted at Mumbai airport as he returns from Bangkok post his training for Fighter
Meanwhile, Vijay's is looking forward to the release of his upcoming Telugu film, Worl Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film stars four actresses Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite.
Add new comment