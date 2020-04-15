Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover is out on Netflix for you to binge watch while social distancing

Two months after the release, Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover is now available to watch on Netflix. Yes, due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the makers have released the film on OTT platform.

After Dear Comrade, Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda was seen in another romantic-drama, World Famous Lover. The film directed by Kranti Madhav, released this year on Valentine's Day. WFL stars four actresses- Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in female lead roles. Well, two months after the release, the film is now available to watch on Netflix. Yes, due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the makers have released the film on OTT platform. While away from your partner, one can enjoy watching this Vijay Deverakonda starrer.

Are you planning to watch Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover over the weekend? Let us know in the comment section below. Vijay's WFL performed average at the box office. The film opened to a mixed response from the audience and critics alike. Well, its nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak but its great to see how everyone has been keeping the spirits high and are recommending each other to binge-watch while self-quarantined.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in action-drama, Fighter. The film, which is being directed by Puri Jagannadh stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. The makers of the film have already wrapped up the first schedule in Mumbai and are looking forward to next post the lockdown. Fighter will release in Hindi as well and will be presented by .

