Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover Promotional Looks: Actors dons unconventional lungi to dapper suits

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the actors in the South Indian film industry who's style statements have always struck the right chord with the young generation and fashionistas. Here's a look at actor's World Famous Lover promotional wardrobe.

The powerhouse talent of Tollywood industry, Vijay Deverakonda has geared up for the release of his much-anticipated film, World Famous Lover. Touted as his last love story, the film is releasing tomorrow, on Valentine's Day. From the first poster to the trailer, WFL managed to grab all the attention. However, something that left us talking about was Vijay Deverakonda's unconventional style statement during the film's promotions. VD is one of the actors in the South Indian film industry who's style statements have always struck the right chord with the young generation and fashionistas.

For one of the promotional rounds, Vijay picked suave suit and looked dashing as ever. However, to our notice, the signature fashion piece that Vijay carried in his all looks was beanie cap. Styled by Harmann Kaur, this is one of our favourites.

During a recent exclusive with Pinkvilla, Harmann responded to our question if Vijay's style is inspired by . To this, she replied, "He is very experimental". She then elaborates it by saying, "It is very difficult for us sometimes because whatever we do, somewhere it moves into the Ranveer Singh space. I don't know if it is the body type or the vibe that he has is very similar to that of Ranveer's. But again, at the same time, I don't think the style is very similar. The prints that we do are very different, the colours that we do are different."

Talking about this all-black look in designer Kunal Rawal outfit, Vijay Deverakonda is winning hearts. He can carry anything with all confidence. Styled by Shravya Varma, Vijay made a dashing appearance at WFL promotions.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film World Famous Lover, Vijay Deverakonda was clicked in black on black look, however, it seemed very off. One can never go wrong with black but Vijay's this formal look with bandana looked super messy.

Sporting a look from his film, the Arjun Reddy star decided to wear lungi and simple shirt for the last round of film's promotions.

