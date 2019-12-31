Vijay fans set social media on fire as first look of Thalapathy 64 is set to release today

The first look poster of actor Vijay's upcoming film, Thalapathy 64, is getting released and social media is on fire as fans are Tweeting about the same with huge excitement.
When it was revealed that the first look poster of Vijay’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 64 will be revealed today, it took social media by storm and fans of the south star are going gaga over the poster, that will be revealed at 5:00 PM today. The film will hit the big screens during summer 2020. It is being directed by Maanagaram and Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, which went on floors in early October, is being shot over the past few days in Shimoga in Karnataka.

Majority of cast members including Vijay Sethupathi and Shanthanu are also in Shimoga to shoot their portions. Apart from Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Shanthanu, Thalapathy 64 has Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead, Kaithi villain Arjun Das will be seen in a negative role, 96 famed actor Gouri G. Kishan, popular VJ Ramya Subramanian among others. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music. Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement to see the first look poster.
 

Meanwhile, in what can be termed as a piece of sweet news for both fans of Vijay and Lokesh, it is being speculated that they might join hands for one more movie post wrapping up Thalapathy 64. The reason being cited is that Thalapathy is mighty impressed with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Actor Munishkanth, who had appeared in the director's Maanagaram had also confirmed the same in an interview.

