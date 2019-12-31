Vijay fans set social media on fire as first look of Thalapathy 64 is set to release today

Majority of cast members including Vijay Sethupathi and Shanthanu are also in Shimoga to shoot their portions. Apart from Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Shanthanu, Thalapathy 64 has Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead, Kaithi villain Arjun Das will be seen in a negative role, 96 famed actor Gouri G. Kishan, popular VJ Ramya Subramanian among others. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music. Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement to see the first look poster.



Meanwhile, in what can be termed as a piece of sweet news for both fans of Vijay and Lokesh, it is being speculated that they might join hands for one more movie post wrapping up Thalapathy 64. The reason being cited is that Thalapathy is mighty impressed with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Actor Munishkanth, who had appeared in the director's Maanagaram had also confirmed the same in an interview.