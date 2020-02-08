Vijay gets a warm welcome on the sets of Master from whistling and cheering fans; WATCH

Actor Vijay, who entered the sets of Master yesterday after the IT raids at his residence, was welcomed with cheers by his fans.

By now, we all know that actor Vijay has joined the sets of Master after the Income Tax raids at his residence. Now, a video of his fans welcoming the actor to the sets has surfaced on social media, and it is making rounds. In the video, his fans can we seen cheering on the actor as he joined the sets after about two days. This comes after the protest staged by Tamil Nadu BJP members against NLC for granting permission for the crew to enter the premises of the coal mine.

The shooting of Master is currently happening in Neyveli. On Wednesday, Income Tax officials went to the sets of the movie, and took Vijay to his residence to question him regarding his Income Tax records. After Vijay was taken out of the sets, the makers halted the shooting process. However, on Thursday, the makers resumed to shoot with others actors including Vijay Sethupathi. The film’s shooting is expected to be wrapped up soon, and the makers are reportedly planning to release the movie in October.

#Bigil will complete 100 days in the box office this week. Could not have happened without the support of our #Thalapathy’s fans all around the world. Thank you from all of us for making it the highest grossing, maximum trending and record breaking Tamil Film of the year pic.twitter.com/qz6gMNfQ7a — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) January 29, 2020

As far as the IT raids are concerned, the officials had revealed that they did not seize anything from Vijay’s premises and that all his properties were recorded without any flaw. The raid at his home came after the Income Tax officials searched the residence and office of AGS productions. It is to be noted that Vijay’s last film Bigil was bankrolled by AGS productions. Archana Kalpathy recently took to her Twitter space and thanked the fans for Vijay ahead of the film’s 100th day in theater.

Superstar Vijay came and greeted his fans who gathered outside the Neyveli Lignite Corporation compound. Large number of his fans reached the spot after few BJP workers staged a protest against the NLC administration for giving permission for 'Master' film shooting. pic.twitter.com/6jDpb94Tfz — Shilpa Nair (@NairShilpa1308) February 7, 2020

