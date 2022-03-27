Vijay looks straight up fearless as he points gun at enemy in unseen PIC from 'Beast'

Sun Pictures, the Makers of Vijay's Beast have unveiled a captivating unseen picture from their upcoming dark comedy. In the photo, the actor can be seen in a black sweater toting a gun at someone not visible in the still. The star portrays wild rage through his eyes.

The makers have been expanding the fan's and movie buff's interest by sharing sneak peeks from the action drama. They have also dropped two numbers from the movie, Arabic Kuthu and, Jolly O Gymkhana, which are on top of the music lover's playlist. Many celebs including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna were seen tapping their foot on Arabic Kuthu. In the meantime, Jolly O Gymkhana is also rising in popularity with each passing day.

Check out the picture below:

If reports are to be believed, the Beast team will be kickstarting the film's promotions from April 1. This Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is scheduled to hit the silver screens on 13 April. Alongside Vijay, the flick also stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko will also be seen in supporting roles in this highly awaited movie. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Vijay's next, while Manoj Paramahamsa is responsible for the cinematography. R. Nirmal has looked after the film's edit.

Vijay has also teamed up with director Vamshi Paidipally for their next provisionally titled Thalapathy 66. The actor will be working with Rashmika Mandanna for this untitled venture.

