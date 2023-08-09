Vijay Raghavendra breaks down during his wife Spandana's last rites, pays last respects; VIDEO

Vijay Raghavendra is shattered and inconsolable during the funeral of his wife Spandana. A video of the actor from the last rites of his wife has gone viral on social media. It shows the actor breaking down in tears while seated next to his wife Spandana's mortal remains. The actor is seen meeting the guests who have come to offer condolences to him and the family.

Vijay's wife Spandana died in Bangkok during vacation. She reportedly suffered a massive heart attack and died at the age of 45. The family brought the body of Spandana on Tuesday for the final rites in Bengaluru. The funeral proceedings commenced at 12:30 pm. The family also performed prayers at her father BK Shivaram's residence in Malleshwaram. She was rest to laid at Harishchandra Ghat in the presence of her family.

Vijay Raghavendra is inconsolable seated beside his wife Spandana's mortal during the funeral

The funeral of Spandana was attended by many Kannada celebs and politicians. Yash also attended the last rites and paid his last respects. A video of the actor consoling Vijay has surfaced on social media. It shows the KGF actor hugging Vijay, consoling and giving his support.

Karantaka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also paid his respects at the funeral. In the video that surfaced on social media, Spandana's son and daughter also part of the funeral. The family are numb and beyond words with the tragic.

Vijay Raghavendra fell in love with Spandana, the daughter of retired police officer Shivaram, and married her on August 26, 2007. The couple also have a son named Shaurya and also a daughter. In fact, Spandana also acted in a cameo role in the movie Apoorva, which was released in 2016.

About Spandana

Spandana is the daughter of retired ACP BK Shivaram, a distinguished police officer in Karnataka. In 2007, after falling in love with Vijay Raghavendra, she tied the knot and also have two kids- a son and a daughter. She also acted in a brief role in the 2016 film Apoorva, co-starring Ravichandran. Reportedly, she also ventured into Productions by bankrolling a few of her husband Vijay's films.

For the unversed, Vijay is the cousin of the late Kannada Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar. He also passed away in October 2021 due to a heart attack.

ALSO READ: Puneeth Rajkumar, Chiranjeevi Sarja to Spandana Raghavendra, 5 Kannada celebs who died due to heart attack