Vijay Raghavendra gets teary-eyed talking about wife Spandana’s support in video taken months before her death

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife, Spandana Raghavendra, passed away on Monday while on vacation in Bangkok. She suffered a heart attack and was immediately rushed to the hospital but to no avail. The news has sent shockwaves across the Kannada film industry.

Now, a video featuring Vijay Raghavendra and Spandana is going viral on social media after the news of the latter’s sudden death came out. In the video, the former can be seen getting emotional while talking about his wife on stage.

An old video shows Vijay Raghavendra getting emotional while reminiscing about his wife Spandana’s support

Vijay Raghavendra and Spandana Raghavendra were married for 16 years

In the video that also features Shivarajkumar, Vijay Raghavendra gets visibly teary-eyed and shares about the kind of support his wife has given him. His speech can be loosely translated as, "It's been a long journey. I have seen so many ups and downs in my life, and I had a very supportive family. After years, I met her, and she came into my life. She held my hand and said, Don't worry, I will always be with you in any situation. We have to face this life and enjoy our beautiful moments."

Vijay Raghavendra held Spandana’s hands while making this very emotional speech. The video was taken just two months ago. From the video, it is very evident what a great bond the two of them shared. The couple had gotten married on August 26, 2007. The couple has a son together, Shaurya.

Many celebrities have expressed their grief over the passing of Spandana. Truly, the news came as a shock to everyone. Spandana’s mortal remains will reach Bengaluru tomorrow, August 8, 2023, from Bangkok. She was 42 years old. Vijay Raghavendra’s brother, Sri Murali, confirmed the news of Spandana’s death.

The news came as a shock, and many are having difficulty coming to terms with the untimely passing of Spandana. Reports are also suggesting that she had low blood pressure.



Vijay Raghavendra was the winner of the first season of Kannada Bigg Boss, which took place in 2013. He went on to establish himself in the Kannada film industry and even won the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor.

ALSO READ: Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana dies from cardiac arrest during vacation in Bangkok