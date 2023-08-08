Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana's mortal remains expected to reach Bengaluru tonight: Reports

The death of Vijay Raghavendra's wife, Spandana Raghavendra, came as a shock to everyone. She passed away while on vacation in Bangkok at the age of 42, due to a heart attack. Spandana's mortal remains are expected to reach Bengaluru on August 8, 2023.

Her mortal remains are set to arrive in Bengaluru tonight. Spandana's postmortem was conducted yesterday in Bangkok, and her flight with the mortal remains reportedly departed from Bangkok earlier today at 8 am.

The funeral is scheduled to be held tomorrow afternoon, with a public darshan also reportedly planned. According to reports, the final darshan will be available until noon tomorrow. The flight is expected to arrive at Kempegowda International Airport. The location of the funeral is still unknown, as Spandana's and Vijay Raghavendra's families will decide together where to conduct the ceremony.

Reports suggest that the final darshan might take place at the Malleswaram playground, although there has been no official confirmation from the family's side regarding the funeral details. The family members have refrained from making any public statements about Spandana's funeral.

Currently, it has been reported that the funeral might take place at BK Shivaram's farmhouse. The news of Spandana's sudden death came as a shock to everyone. She was a pillar of support for her husband, Vijay Raghavendra, who has publicly acknowledged the unwavering support his family provided him.

Just two months ago, Vijay delivered a speech about Spandana and the support she offered him during challenging times. This is undoubtedly a difficult period for both Vijay and their entire family. The couple got married 16 years ago on August 26, 2007, and they have a son named Shaurya.

The news of Spandana's sudden death profoundly affected both the film industry and her fans. An outpouring of condolence messages followed the confirmation of Spandana's untimely passing, with many expressing their shock over this tragic incident.

