Vijay Raghvendra's wife Spandana's family REACTS to her death, shares details

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana died this morning during her vacation in Bangkok. According to reports, she suffered a massive heart attack and passed away at the age of 45 years. While the sad news has shaken the Kannada fans and Puneeth Rajkumar's family, her brother-in-law, Sriimurali, spoke to the media and shed light on the unfortunate incident.

Spandan's brother-in-law Sriimurali, addressed the media in Karnataka regarding her death. He revealed that she was travelling along with her family as Vijay was occupied with his shooting commitments. Explaining the incident Sriimurali shared, "Spandana slept on the night of August 6, and did not wake up the next morning due to low blood pressure. We will provide more information tomorrow."

With his words, it is yet to be known if Vijay's wife died of a heart attack or some other issue. An official clarification is yet to be made. Raghavendra's family has informed that the mortal remains of Spandana Vijay Raghavendra will be brought to Bangalore tomorrow.

According to reports about Spandana's death, after returning from shopping during her vacation in Bangkok, she suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to hospital. Despite the doctor's efforts, she was declared dead. Her husband and father have reached Bangkok to bring her body back to India. Her mortal remains are expected to be repatriated on Tuesday. The last rites will take place tomorrow as well.

About Spandana

Spandan is the daughter of retired ACP BK Shivaram, a distinguished police officer in Karnataka. In 2007, after falling in love with Vijay Raghavendra, she tied the knot and also have two kids- a son and a daughter. She also acted in a brief role in the 2016 film Apoorva, co-starring Ravichandran. Reportedly, she also ventured into Productions by bankrolling a few of her husband Vijay's films.

For the unversed, Vijay is the cousin of the late Kannada Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar. He also passed away in October 2021 due to a heart attack.

