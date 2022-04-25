Vijay & Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thalapathy66 gets a new addition; Find out

Reports are doing rounds in Tamil film industry that Shaam will be playing Vijay’s brother in the much-hyped drama, Thalapathy66. As per the latest buzz surrounding the movie, the actor will be joining the sets in Hyderabad next month. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. The reports further suggest that Shaam will be playing a solid character in the film.

Being directed by Vamshi Paidipally of Maharshi fame, the first schedule of the flick has already been wrapped up and a major second schedule is expected to start soon. The announcement of Rashmika Mandanna coming onboard for Thalapathy66 as the female lead made fans thrilled for the drama.

Vijay and Shaam have already worked together in the 2000 flick Kushi. The romantic drama was helmed by filmmaker SJ Surya and Shaam essayed the role of Vijay’s friend in the movie.

A lot has been written about this forthcoming entertainer. Vamshi Paidipally had revealed earlier that the project will be high on emotions and has penned the script keeping Vijay's stardom in mind. In another interaction with the media, producer Dil Raju said, "Vijay is doing a film on those lines after a long time and that director Vamshi is trying to give the best output.” He further added, “Thalapathy 66' has a very good story line and will be a heart-touching family entertainer with a complete package of action, mass elements and good songs." The venture marks the first collaboration of producer Dil Raju, director Vamsi Paidipally and Vijay.

