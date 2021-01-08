Vijay’s Master: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh Ravichander attend promotional event with cast members; See Photos

As the cast and crew of Vijay's upcoming film Master took part in a promotional event for the film, they all had a gala time with teh director Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

As the release date of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master is fast approaching, the film’s cast members are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting the film. On one such occasion, the film’s key cast members including Arjun Das and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj attended a promotional event which was also attended by the film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Photos of the stars taking part in a promotional event in Hyderabad are here for the fans to see.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady. The film also stars Arjun Das, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jereimiah and Gauri Kishan will be seen playing key roles in the college drama. The film is set to hit the big screens on January 13 amid high expectations.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, the film’s producers have been sharing new promos every evening and they have promised to continue the same till the release date. While fans have been waiting with bated breath to watch the film, the center’s government order to revoke the relaxation in the matter of theatre occupancy in Tamil Nadu has come as a huge set back to the makers. After the Tamil Nadu government announced that the theatres will function with full capacity, the center urged the state government to let the theatres function with only 50 percent capacity.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

